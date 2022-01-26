S Korea's daily new COVID count exceeds 13,000 for first time

The record of 13,012 comes just a day after
the tally topped 8,000 for the first time amid a rapid spread of omicron
despite the extension of tough social distancing rules.
Omicron is likely to account for more than 90%
of new infections over the next few weeks, with the daily numbers surging to
20,000 to 30,000 or more, health officials said.
The variant became dominant in South Korea last
week.
"Going forward, our top priority is to
reduce critically ill patients and deaths," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum
told an inter-ministry meeting on Wednesday.
A new testing policy has taken effect in four
designated cities on a pilot basis, under which only priority groups can take a
polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test while others should get a rapid antigen
test first at a local clinic.
The programme will be expanded on Jan. 29 to
include some 256 state-run testing stations nationwide, and then hundreds of
local clinics starting Feb. 3, Kim said.
The government has also cut mandatory
isolation for people who have been vaccinated but tested positive to seven days
from 10, as part of efforts to free up resources for serious cases.
The ongoing surge has fuelled worries about
chances of a new wave of infections ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday which
begins on Saturday, when tens of millions travel nationwide to meet families.
South Korea, with a population of 52 million,
has a tally of 762,983 infections and a death toll of 6,620, in what has
largely been a COVID mitigation success story.
More than 95% of adults are fully vaccinated
with some 58% having received a booster dose, according to the Korea Disease
Control and Prevention Agency.