Two Australian states to test school students twice weekly for COVID

NSW
reported 34 deaths of patients with COVID-19, while Victoria state saw 14
deaths, and Queensland reported 10 deaths.
Health
officials said they believe an Omicron outbreak has peaked in NSW and Victoria,
which reported 20,324 and 13,091 new cases respectively on Sunday.
Australian
schools return after a summer holiday break in a week.
NSW
Premier Dominic Perrottet said parents will be asked to use rapid antigen tests
twice a week to check their children for COVID-19, and report any positive
result to the school and government.
Millions
of the test kits are being distributed to 3,000 schools this week, and students
need to be tested before attending the first day of classes, he told reporters
in Sydney.
Teachers
and high school students will be required to wear masks.
Victoria
state has also recommended twice weekly testing of students under its return to
school plan.
School
staff in NSW and Victoria must be vaccinated for COVID-19, and teachers in
Victoria have a deadline of the end of February to receive a booster shot,
Victorian health officials said.