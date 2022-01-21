Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine boosters for age 12-17s

The country is among the first few countries to recommend boosters for that age group, following Germany, the United States, Israel and Hungary.

Many countries are expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster programmes or shortening the gap between shots as governments scramble to shore up protection against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Studies have shown an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines - typically given in two doses - may not be enough to halt infection from Omicron, but a booster shot may help.

The World Health Organization has said in recent months that administering primary doses - rather than boosters - should be the priority, though it has recommended boosters for those with health issues or who received an inactivated vaccine.