Hong Kong to cull thousands of hamsters after COVID cases in pet shop

Officials
said Tuesday that it was not clear that the virus had been transmitted to
humans from imported hamsters. But they called on residents to surrender
hamsters imported since Dec 22 to be tested and euthanised to prevent any
further spread.
“They’re
excreting the virus, and the virus can infect other animals, other hamsters and
also human beings,” said Thomas Sit, assistant director of Hong Kong’s
Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation department. “We don’t want to cull all
the animals, but we have to protect public health and animal health. We have no
choice — we have to make a firm decision.”
The cluster
was traced to a worker at the Little Boss pet shop in the Causeway Bay district
of Hong Kong island who was confirmed Monday to have contracted the delta
variant. Further tests uncovered another infection in a customer who had a
brief transaction with the worker while exchanging a cage and buying hamster
food with her daughter Jan 7. A preliminary test indicated that the customer’s
husband had also contracted the coronavirus.
Further
testing found 11 infected hamsters in the shop and positive samples from cages
at the company’s warehouse. Health officials said they had found no precedent
for pet hamsters passing the coronavirus to humans but noted that hamsters had
been infected in laboratories.
Officials
said that two shipments of hamsters from the Netherlands were particularly
worrying, including about 1,800 brought in Dec 22 and more than 800 that
arrived Jan 7.
All hamsters
at the city’s 34 licensed shops will be seized for testing and then culled,
officials said. Anyone who bought a hamster after Dec 22 is asked to surrender
the animal to be tested and euthanized.
Pet shops
that sell hamsters will also be closed for cleaning, and authorities will test
the shops’ rabbits, chinchillas and guinea pigs. Shops may reopen once those
animals are shown not to be infected.
Hong Kong,
which has a painful history of infectious disease, including nearly 300 deaths
from severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003, has taken aggressive measures
to cut the risk of animal transmissions in the past. In 1997, it slaughtered
more than 1 million chickens — every chicken in the territory — to stop the
spread of an avian flu virus, and the city has since carried out smaller culls
when infected birds are found.
