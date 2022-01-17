Instead of playing centre court in Australia, Djokovic takes selfies in Dubai

Instead of warming up
for his first scheduled match on centre court at Melbourne Park in front of
thousands, Novak Djokovic was 11,600 km (7,200 miles) away, agreeing to photos
with a handful of fellow travellers.
"Hey mate, sorry
about what's happened," one man said as he lowered his face mask for a
snap with Djokovic, who kept his own mask on as he waited just off the
airbridge for his entourage to exit the plane.
The world number one
flew out of Melbourne late on Sunday after the Federal Court upheld a
government decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the
country's COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.
The ruling dealt a
final blow to Djokovic's hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the
Australian Open, which started on Monday.
Djokovic was escorted
to Melbourne Airport by Australian Border Force officials, who formed a guard
around the player in an airport lounge before taking him to the door of the
plane.
While his coach Goran
Ivanisevic and two others in his entourage were seated in business class,
Djokovic was afforded the privacy of first class for the overnight 14-hour
Emirates flight.
His arrival in Dubai
early in the morning was far more low key. Djokovic stood alone, wearing a blue
tracksuit top, jeans and trainers, carrying a tennis bag and holding his
passport, as he waited for his three companions to also exit the plane.
The player agreed to
a handful of fan photos before demurring and allowing airport officials to move
people along.
A few hours later,
instead of gearing up for his scheduled first round match against compatriot
and world number 77 Miomir Kecmanovic, Djokovic was escorted by airline staff
on a terminal buggy to the departure gate for a flight to Belgrade, where he
checked in alone.
While he was in the
air from Melbourne to Dubai, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison left the
door open for him to compete at next year's Australian Open despite an
automatic three-year ban from entering the country.
Morrison noted there
was scope for that three-year ban to be waived "in the right
circumstances."
Djokovic, however,
did not appear to be in the mood to contemplate a return to Australia, ignoring
a shouted question in Dubai about whether he planned to attempt a return Down
Under.