As omicron fuels surge, US students stage walkouts to protest in-person classes

In Chicago, the nation's third-largest school
district, the walkout came two days after in-classroom instruction resumed for
340,000 students who were idled during a five-day work stoppage by unionised
teachers pressing for tougher COVID-19 safeguards.
Protesting students said they were
dissatisfied with the additional health protocols the teachers union agreed to
earlier this week, ending its standoff with the Chicago Public Schools (CPS)
district and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
"I think CPS is listening, but I'm not
sure they'll make a change," said Jaden Horten, a junior at Jones College
Prep High School, during a rally at district headquarters that drew around a
thousand students.
The demonstration followed student walkouts at
various schools around the city.
About 600 young people from 11 Boston schools
participated in student walkouts there, according to the school district, which
serves nearly 52,000 pupils. Many protesting students returned to classrooms
later, while others went home after taking part in peaceful demonstrations.
An online petition started by a Boston high
school senior branding schools a "COVID-19 breeding ground" and
calling for a remote learning option had collected more than 8,000 signatures
as of Friday morning.
The Boston Student Advisory Council, which
organised the walkout, posted a series of demands on Twitter, including two
weeks of online instruction and more stringent COVID-19 testing for teachers
and students.
The latest wave of infections has renewed the
debate over whether to keep schools open, as officials seek to balance fears
about the highly contagious omicron variant with concerns that children could
fall further behind academically after two years of stop-and-start instruction.
The result has been a patchwork of COVID-19 policies around the country that
has left parents feeling exhausted and bewildered.
Ash O'Brien, a 10th-grade student at Boston
Latin School who left the building with about a dozen others on Friday, said he
didn't feel safe staying in school.
"I live with two grandparents who are
immune-compromised," he said. "So I don't want to go to school, risk
getting sick and come home to them."
In a statement, Boston Public Schools said it
supports students advocating for their beliefs and vowed to listen to their
concerns.
Earlier this week, students at several New
York City schools staged a walkout to protest what they said were inadequate
safety measures. Mayor Eric Adams said on Thursday his administration was
considering a temporary remote learning option for a significant number of
students who were staying home.
Nearly 5,000 public schools across the country
have closed for at least one day this week due to the pandemic, according to
Burbio, a website that tracks school disruptions.
The omicron surge appears to be slowing in
areas of the country that were hit first. In the last week, the average daily
tally of new cases has risen only 5% in Northeastern and Southern states
compared with the prior seven-day period, according to a Reuters analysis. In
Western states, by contrast, the average number of infections documented every
day has climbed 89% in the past week compared with the previous week.
Overall, the United States is still tallying
nearly 800,000 new infections a day amid record numbers of hospitalised
patients with COVID-19.