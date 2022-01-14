Why you should still try to avoid catching omicron

In which case,
some ask, why go to great lengths to prevent getting infected now, since
everybody will be exposed to the virus sooner or later?
Here is why
experts say it is not time to be complacent about omicron:
YOU COULD
STILL BECOME VERY ILL
Research has
indicated that omicron may be more likely to lead to an asymptomatic case of
COVID-19 than prior variants. For those who do have symptoms, a higher
proportion experience very mild illness, such as sore throat or runny nose,
without the breathing difficulties typical of earlier infections.
But the
extraordinary spread of omicron in many countries means that in absolute
numbers, more people will experience severe disease. In particular, recent data
from Italy and Germany show that people who are not vaccinated are far more
vulnerable when it comes to hospitalization, intensive care and death.
"I
agree that sooner or later everyone will be exposed, but later is better,"
said virus expert Michel Nussenzweig of Rockefeller University. "Why?
Because later we will have better and more available medicines and better
vaccines."
YOU COULD
INFECT OTHERS
You might
become only mildly ill, but you could pass the virus to someone else at risk
for critical illness, even if you have antibodies from a prior infection or
from vaccination, said Akiko Iwasaki, who studies viral immunology at Yale
University.
OMICRON'S
LONG-TERM EFFECTS ARE UNKNOWN
Infections
with earlier variants of the coronavirus, including mild infections and
"breakthrough" cases after vaccination, sometimes caused the
lingering, debilitating long-haul COVID syndrome. "We have no data yet on
what proportion of infections with omicron... end up with Long COVID,"
Iwasaki said. "People who underestimate omicron as 'mild' are putting
themselves at risk of debilitating disease that can linger for months or
years."
Also unclear
is whether omicron will have any of the "silent" effects seen with
earlier variants, such as self-attacking antibodies, sperm impairments and
changes in insulin-producing cells.
MEDICATIONS
ARE IN SHORT SUPPLY
Omicron
treatments are so limited that doctors must ration them. Two of the three
antibody drugs used during past COVID-19 waves are ineffective against this
variant. The third, sotrovimab, from GlaxoSmithKline, is in short supply, as is
a new oral antiviral treatment called Paxlovid, from Pfizer Inc, that appears
effective against Omicron. If you get sick, you might not have access to
treatments.
HOSPITALS
ARE FILLING UP
In fully
vaccinated and boosted individuals without underlying medical conditions, omicron
"will not do too much damage," said David Ho, professor of
microbiology and immunology at Columbia University. Still, the fewer
infections, the better, especially now, "when the hospitals are already
overwhelmed, and the peak of Omicron wave is yet to come" for most of the
United States, Ho said.
Due to
record numbers of infected patients, hospitals have had to postpone elective
surgeries and cancer treatments. And during past surges, overwhelmed hospitals
have been unable to properly treat other emergencies, such as heart attacks.
MORE
INFECTIONS MEAN MORE NEW VARIANTS
Omicron is
the fifth highly significant variant of the original SARS-COV-2, and it remains
to be seen if the ability of the virus to mutate further will slow down.
High
infection rates also give the virus more opportunities to mutate, and there's
no guarantee that a new version of coronavirus would be more benign than its
predecessors. "SARS-CoV-2 has surprised us in many different ways over the
past two years, and we have no way of predicting the evolutionary trajectory of
this virus," Ho said.
INFECTION
NOW MIGHT NOT PREVENT REINFECTION LATER
Variants
evolve to evade people's immunity to earlier variants. How well omicron
antibodies will protect against future variants is unclear. Early COVID-19
survivors had antibodies that could neutralise the original virus but were less
effective against variants, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention
said, and people who were only mildly ill were less likely to be able to
neutralise future variants compared to survivors of severe disease. Like the
common-cold coronaviruses that cause milder upper respiratory infections, omicron
"will not induce lasting immunity," Dr Peter Hotez, a vaccine
researcher at Baylor College of Medicine, predicted in a tweet on Thursday.