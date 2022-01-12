Pfizer study shows COVID-19 booster can be given along with pneumonia shot

The study,
initiated in May, tested the company's next-generation pneumococcal conjugate
vaccine, PREVNAR 20, with a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot in
570 participants.
The aim of
the study was to test the safety of the combination and the immune response
after adding the pneumonia vaccine to the existing COVID-19 vaccine.
The company
said responses elicited by PREVNAR 20 and booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
were similar when given together or with placebo.
The data
provides evidence supporting the potential to administer PREVNAR 20 and the
company's COVID-19 vaccine at the same time, reducing the number of visits
people make to doctors or pharmacies for recommended immunization, Pfizer said.
PREVNAR 20
was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in June last year to help
protect adults against most invasive pneumococcal diseases and pneumonia.
Study
participants were recruited from the companies' late-stage COVID-19 vaccine
study, and those who had received the second dose of the company's COVID-19
vaccine at least six months before entering the co-administration study.