Over half of Europe could be infected with coronavirus soon, WHO says

“The region
saw over 7 million cases of COVID-19 in the first week of 2022, more than
doubling over a two-week period,” Hans Kluge, the agency’s regional director
for Europe, said at a news conference.
While
coronavirus vaccines remain remarkably effective at preventing severe illness
and death, the agency cautioned against treating the virus like the seasonal
flu, since much remains unknown — particularly regarding the severity of the
disease in areas with lower vaccination rates, such as Eastern Europe.
The WHO has
cautioned for months that booster shots could worsen vaccine equity around the
world, but Kluge said Tuesday that they would play an essential role in
protecting the most vulnerable people from severe disease and should also be
used to protect health workers and other essential employees, including
teachers.
Since
omicron was first detected in late November, it has torn across the planet at a
pace unseen during two years of the pandemic. As friends, co-workers and family
members test positive, the reality that the virus is moving quickly and widely
has been a defining feature of this wave of infection.
But the
steep rise that Kluge cited, based on forecasts by the Institute for Health
Metrics and Evaluation, is a stark paradigm shift. Although the institute’s
models have frequently been criticised by experts, it is clear that the virus
is spreading quickly. Even if many people avoid severe illness, the virus
promises to cause societal disruption across the continent.
While much
of the public discussion has revolved around whether this was the moment when
governments should shift policies and restrictions to treat the coronavirus as
an endemic disease — removing most restrictions and allowing people to manage
risk in a way similar to the way they do with influenza — the WHO said it was
too early to call this virus endemic.
Catherine
Smallwood, a WHO senior emergencies officer, said that one of the key factors
in declaring the virus to be endemic was some sense of predictability.
“We are
still ways off,” she said. “We still have a huge amount of uncertainty.”
Kluge added
that there were simply too many unknown factors, including exactly how severe
omicron is for unvaccinated people and how high the risk is of infection leading
to “long COVID” symptoms.
“I am also
deeply concerned that as the variant moves east, we have yet to see its full
impact in countries where levels of vaccination uptake are lower, and where we
will see more severe disease in the unvaccinated,” he said.
Nations in
the Balkans and Eastern Europe, where omicron is just starting to spread
widely, have much lower rates of vaccination than those in Western Europe.
Despite the
widespread level of infection, Kluge cited data from Denmark suggesting how
effective vaccines remain. The hospitalisation rate for unvaccinated people in
the latest wave was “sixfold higher than for those who were fully vaccinated in
the week over Christmas,” he said.
“Allow me to
reiterate that the currently approved vaccines do continue to provide good
protection against severe disease and death, including for omicron,” he said.
“But because of the unprecedented scale of transmission, we are now seeing
rising COVID-19 hospitalisations. It is challenging health systems and service
delivery in many countries where omicron has spread at speed and threatens to
overwhelm in many more.”
He added:
“For countries not yet hit with the omicron surge, there is a closing window to
act now and plan for contingencies.”
One of the
central struggles of governments across Europe has been trying to keep schools
open, and Kluge described those efforts as essential.
“Schools
should be the last places to close and the first to reopen,” he said, although
he added that “the numbers of infected people are going to be so high in many
places that schools in many countries are going to be unable to keep all
classes open” because of illness and staff shortages.
An example
of that pressure was apparent this week in France, where 10,452 classes were
cancelled Monday, according to the government. Prime Minister Jean Castex said
that going forward, schoolchildren in the country would be allowed to do
self-tests instead of PCR tests if one of their classmates tested positive, in
an attempt to keep the education system functioning.
“If we were
to shut down classes as soon as there is one first case, bearing in mind the
explosion of omicron, all French schools would be closed in a matter of days,”
Castex told France 2 television.
But as
countries consider shortening isolation periods for people who test positive to
limit the effect on essential services, Kluge said that “any decision to
shorten recommended quarantine or isolation periods should be taken in
combination with negative COVID-19 tests and only when considered essential to
preserve critical service continuity.”
