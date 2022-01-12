Bangladesh’s daily COVID cases soar by 2,916, taking total count to 1.6m

The death toll increased to 28,111 as four more patients died from COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, according to the latest government data.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases with 2,434 infections.

Another 266 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,551,653.

As many as 24,964 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 11.68 percent.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.90 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.

Globally, over 313.62 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.50 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.