15-20% coronavirus cases in Bangladesh are of omicron variant: minister

The data suggests community transmission
of the highly contagious variant is ongoing in the country, he said while
speaking to reporters after an event in Dhaka on Wednesday.
“The rate of increase in infections
indicates that community transmission of omicron has happened to some extent.
Statistics show that 15 to 20 percent of the patients are infected with
omicron. So I think community transmission has begun,” he said.
The COVID-19 caseload in Bangladesh is
increasing fast for quite a few days. Nearly 3,000 new cases were reported in
the daily count on Wednesday, with the positivity rate close to 12 percent.
Bangladesh confirmed the first omicron
cases in the second week of December in two women cricketers after their return
from Zimbabwe.
According to the Global Initiative on
Sharing Influenza Data, 30 more omicron cases were detected in Bangladesh until
now – all in Dhaka.
On Wednesday, it reported three more
cases of the variant in Jashore, for the first time outside the capital. The
Jashore University of Science and Technology submitted the data after
sequencing genome of the samples from the patients.
Two of them are Indian and the third is
a Bangladeshi. Dr Md Iqbal Kabir Jahid, associate director of the university’s
Genome Centre, said the Bangladeshi patient has no overseas travel history.
“The patient did not come into contact
with a traveller from abroad. So we assume that it was from community
transmission.”
The Indians tested positive while returning home.
Chief scientific officer at the
government’s disease control agency IEDCR, Dr ASM Alamgir had earlier said they
had sequenced genomes of coronavirus patients who arrived from abroad. Samples
from their close contacts were also tested for omicron. The variant was
detected in some of them.