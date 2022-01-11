South African studies suggest omicron has higher 'asymptomatic carriage'

The studies - one of which was carried out when omicron
infections were surging in South Africa last month and another which resampled
participants around the same time - found a far greater number of people tested
positive for the coronavirus but were not showing symptoms compared to previous
trials.
In the Ubuntu study evaluating the efficacy of
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in people living with HIV, 31% of 230 participants
undergoing screening tested positive, with all 56 samples available for
sequencing analysis verified to be Omicron.
"This is in stark contrast to the positivity rate
pre-omicron, which ranged from less than 1% to 2.4%," the researchers said
in a statement.
In a subgroup of the Sisonke trial evaluating the
efficacy of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the mean asymptomatic
carriage rate rose to 16% during the Omicron period from 2.6% during the Beta
and Delta outbreaks.
"The Sisonke study included 577 subjects
previously vaccinated, ... with results suggesting a high carriage rate even in
those known to be vaccinated," the researchers said.
They added that the "higher asymptomatic carriage
rate is likely a major factor in the rapid and widespread dissemination of the
variant, even among populations with high prior rates of coronavirus
infection".
South Africa experienced a surge in COVID-19
infections from late November, around the time its scientists alerted the world
to omicron. But new cases have since fallen back and early indications are that
the wave has been marked by less serious disease than earlier ones.