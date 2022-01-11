Pfizer CEO says omicron-targeted vaccine is most likely outcome

Bourla
said Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE are working on both an omicron-targeted
vaccine version as well as a shot that would include both the previous vaccine
as well as one targeted at the fast-spreading variant.
"I
think it is the most likely scenario," Bourla said, speaking at JP
Morgan's annual healthcare conference, which is being held virtually this year.
"We're working on higher doses. We're working different schedules. We're
doing a lot of things right now, as we speak."
Bourla
said Pfizer could be ready to file for US regulatory approval for a redesigned
vaccine and launch it as soon as March. Bourla said Pfizer has built up so much
manufacturing capacity for the vaccine that it will not be a problem to switch
immediately.
COVID-19
vaccines eventually could be an annual shot for most people, Bourla said, and
some high-risk groups might be eligible to receive the shots more often than
that.
Moderna
Inc CEO Stephane Bancel said last week that people could need another shot this
fall, as the efficacy of boosters is likely to decline over the next few
months.
An
omicron-driven spike in COVID-19 cases has forced some nations to look to
another booster dose, but early signs suggest repeat vaccination may be a hard
sell.
Pfizer
earlier in the day announced three deals to broaden the use of the messenger
RNA technology (mRNA) that its COVID-19 vaccine was based on, including a pact
worth as much as $1.35 billion with gene-editing specialist Beam Therapeutics.
The
US drugmaker has been looking to advance the development of mRNA-based vaccines
and therapeutics after it led global efforts to develop a COVID-19 shot against
the COVID-19 pandemic.
The
company will also collaborate with Codex DNA Inc to leverage the biotech's
proprietary technology, which could enable more efficient development of
mRNA-based vaccines, therapeutics and other biopharma products.
Its
deal with private biotech Acuitas Therapeutics will focus on the use of the Vancouver-based
company's lipid nanoparticle technology for developing up to 10 vaccines or
therapeutics.