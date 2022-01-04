Italy reports record 170,844 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 259 deaths

Italy has
registered 138,045 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in
February 2020, and has reported 6.57 million cases to date.
Patients in
hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at
12,912 on Tuesday, up from 12,333 a day earlier.
There were
153 new admissions to intensive care units, against 103 on Monday. The total
number of intensive care patients increased to 1,392 from a previous 1,351.
About 1.23
million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the last day, compared with a
previous 445,321, the health ministry said.