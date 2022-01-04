Bangladesh logs 775 new virus cases, the biggest single-day jump in 3 months

The death toll rose to 28,087 as another six fatalities were reported in the 24 hours to 8 am on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka recorded the most cases deaths among the eight divisions, logging 655 infections and three fatalities.

Nationwide, another 185 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,549,956.

As many as 19,838 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.91 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.61 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 292.59 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.45 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.