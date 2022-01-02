France sixth country with more than 10m COVID infections

French
health authorities reported 219,126 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period,
the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded more than 200,000 cases.
France
joined the United States, India, Brazil, Britain and Russia in having had more
than 10 million cases.
Saturday's
figure was the second highest after the 232,200 record on Friday when French
President Emmanuel Macron warned the next few weeks would be difficult.
In his New
Year's Eve address, Macron did not mention a need for more restrictive health
measures than those already announced, adding that the government should
refrain from further limiting individual freedoms.
But the
government said earlier on Saturday that from Monday wearing masks in public
spaces would be mandatory for children as young as six versus 11 before.
And some big
cities, including Paris and Lyon, have re-imposed wearing of masks in the
street for everyone.
The
seven-day moving average of new cases in France, which smoothes out daily
reporting irregularities, rose to an all-time high of 157,651 - jumping almost
five-fold in a month.
The number
of people hospitalised for COVID-19 has increased by 96 over 24 hours, standing
at a more than seven-month peak of 18,811. But that figure is still almost half
the record 33,497 reached in November 2020.
The COVID-19
death toll increased by 110 over 24 hours to 123,851, the 12th highest
globally. The seven-day moving average of new daily deaths has reached 186, a
high since May 14.