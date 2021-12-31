Pfizer's COVID-19 shot causes mostly mild side effects in young kids: US CDC

The data showed that after the second dose of
the vaccine some children reported injection-site pain and other systemic
reactions such as fatigue and headache.
The CDC said it also received reports of 11
cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation, in children aged 5-11 years
who had received the vaccine. Of them, seven had recovered, and four were
recovering at the time of the report.
Myocarditis is a rare side effect after mRNA
vaccines.
US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or
VAERS received 4,249 reports of adverse events, of which 97.6% of the cases
were not serious, the CDC report said.
The cases were reported in VAERS and v-safe, a
voluntary smartphone-based safety surveillance system for adverse events after
COVID-19 vaccination, between Nov 3 and Dec 19.
The agency said about 8.7 million doses of the
Pfizer vaccine had been administered to children in the age group.
The vaccine was authorized in the United
States for 5 to 15-year-olds in late October and is the only shot authorized
for the age group.
A separate study by the CDC showed that
Pfizer's two-dose vaccine was 92% effective against coronavirus infections in
adolescents aged 12 to 17.
The observation period for the analysis
coincided with the period of Delta variant predominance in the United States,
CDC said.