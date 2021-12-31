Bangladesh detects 3 more cases of omicron

It brings the tally of infections from the highly-infectious strain to 10.

Germany's Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data announced the new cases on Friday.

Among the new cases, two are women aged 65 and 49, while the other is a 65-year-old man. All of them are residents of Dhaka, according to GISAID.

Their samples were collected on Dec 27 for genome sequencing by the Institute of Developing Science And Health Initiative. They were later submitted to GISAID.

Bangladesh detected its first cases of omicron in two women cricketers, who returned from Zimbabwe.

The authorities are carrying out genome sequencing on samples of infected people who return from overseas, according to IEDCR Chief Scientific Officer Dr ASM Alamgir.

All the confirmed cases of omicron so far had a recent history of international travel.