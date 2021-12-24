One in 10 Londoners are likely infected with COVID: ONS models

Daily modelled estimates produced by the Office for
National Statistics showed around 9.5% of Londoners had COVID-19 as of Sunday,
within a 95% confidence interval of 8.43% to 10.69%.
The figures came a day after Britain recorded a record
number of new coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant swept across the
country, with the daily tally reaching 119,789 from 106,122 a day earlier.
The ONS report also showed a record 1 in 35 people in
England had COVID-19 between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19 - compared with a previous
estimate published on Thursday of 1 in 45 in the week to Dec. 16.
Many industries and transport networks are struggling
with staff shortages as sick workers self-isolate, while hospitals in Britain
have warned of the risk of an impact on patient safety.
Omicron's rapid advance has driven a surge in cases in
Britain over the last seven days, with the total rising by 678,165, government
data showed on Thursday.
As the Conservative government of Prime Minister Boris
Johnson struggles to limit the economic impact of the latest COVID-19 outbreak,
it said on Wednesday it was reducing the legal self-isolation period in England
to seven days from 10.