Europeans ponder living with, not defeating, COVID

“The situation is different this time,
and because of that, we’re taking different measures,” Prime Minister Pedro
Sánchez said this week, adding that he understood his people had grown
impatient with the pandemic and that he was “fully aware of the fatigue.”
Across Europe, that fatigue is as
palpable as the dampened Christmas spirit. The fatigue of another named variant
of the coronavirus and another wave of infections. The fatigue of another grim
year watching New Year’s Eve gatherings get canceled or curtailed, one by one.
But along with the exhaustion, another
feeling is taking root: that the coronavirus will not be eradicated with
vaccines or lockdowns, but has become something endemic that people must learn
to live with, maybe for years to come.
“We’re tired, we’re inoculated and it’s
not going anywhere,” said Caroline Orieux, who, despite surging COVID cases,
had visited Paris with her nephews and nieces for a few days of vacation.
This week, the rough outlines of how
Europe might manage its latest outbreak were taking shape, at least for now,
driven by everything from politics to people’s desperation to move on,
especially at Christmas. Full lockdowns have mainly given way to less intrusive
— and less protective — measures.
Spain kept a light touch, issuing
limited new requirements Thursday, like mandating masks outdoors and increasing
the vaccination drive.
Even Italy, which suffered a
particularly cruel first wave, introduced new rules Thursday that were far less
rigid than those imposed during its worst days, shortening the time frame that
health passes remained valid, making third shots indispensable; banning large
outdoor events until the end of January; and opting for an outdoor mask
mandate.
“Vaccines are and remain a fundamental
weapon,” said Roberto Speranza, Italy’s health minister.
Beyond that, there is growing evidence
that the new variant is more mild, at least for those who are vaccinated. Three
studies — in South Africa, England and Scotland — all suggested that while the
variant is more contagious, it likely results in a more mild illness.
And vaccines appear to be doing their
jobs — reducing the risk of severe disease and hospitalisation, according to
recent studies.
Still, not everyone agrees with a
scaled-down approach to fighting the virus, and it remains unclear if that
notion will survive the possible omicron crush of hospitalisations that many
scientists fear. Even if most cases are mild, they argue, omicron’s quick-fire
spread could still lead to huge caseloads and overwhelming hospital admissions.
Antoine Flahault, director of the
Institute of Global Health in Geneva, said France’s strategy — which went
little beyond health passes and had stopped short of imposing stricter measures
like bar closures — was nowhere near what was needed to stave off a wave of
omicron cases.
“I think it’s not the most successful
one from a health perspective, but also from a social and economic
perspective,” he said, noting that a surge of new infections could disrupt
health services as well as the country’s manufacturing and supply capacities.
Giovanni Maga, director of the Institute
of Molecular Genetics at Italy’s National Council for Research, noted that
while hospitalisations were five times lower than they were last year — largely
thanks to vaccines — that does not mean that the country is out of the woods.
“As omicron is more infectious, contagions
will rise,” he said.
Yet as the pandemic drags on, scientists
are often losing out to politicians. And in the political and economic calculus
that has become the core of public health messaging for weeks now, the
Christmas season has loomed large.
Switzerland recently backtracked on
travel restrictions to try to salvage a winter tourism season that is a
cornerstone of its economy. In late November, it issued quarantine orders for
travellers from Britain, the Netherlands and other countries where omicron had
spread — only to remove them, even as cases rose.
On Monday, the country also removed a
requirement that travellers test after arriving, though it still requires
negative tests before travel.
Asseghid Dinberu, marketing director of
the Victoria Hotel in the Swiss ski resort of Villars, said the Christmas
season was feeling like “a lucky escape,” with only six of the hotel’s 138
rooms still vacant for Christmas Day, and the hotel fully booked for New
Year’s.
“I’m glad that Switzerland has finally
opted for a very pragmatic approach that will allow us to benefit economically
compared to other countries,” he said.
Germany is coming out of a dramatic
fourth wave that began in November, and although it is bracing for a wave of
omicron infections, government officials have played down the possibility of a
surge in infections around Christmas gatherings. Many see that as an attempt to
spare Germans from restrictions before their most important holiday.
“At the moment, we are in a strange
interval,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday at a news conference. “The
measures we put into place at the end of November are working.”
However, just before Scholz and state
governors met to hammer out new measures this week, the Robert Koch Institute,
Germany’s equivalent of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called
for strict lockdown measures to start immediately. The government did not adopt
the measures.
The many conflicting messages have
caused confusion among Europeans pining for the ease of Christmases past. Some
carried on despite pangs of anxiety.
“I worry a bit because we don’t know
much about omicron,” Susanne Sesterer, 63, a retiree in Hanover, Germany, said
on Thursday as she was doing her last shopping before Christmas. “But how much
worse can it get?”
Others were giving up.
Dorotea Belli, a 42-year-old Italian who
has had two vaccine doses, said she would not go to a family gathering for
Christmas and instead stay home in Rome. Many of her colleagues had tested
positive for the virus, she said, and her children, 4 and 1, are not eligible
for vaccination.
“They and I will miss my parents very
much,” she said. “But I don’t want to bring COVID around, and even if my
husband and I are vaccinated, who knows?”
Spain’s calculus on new restrictions is
not only factoring in the all-important holidays, but also legal barriers that
emerged after measures taken by the government in 2020.
In July, Spain’s Constitutional Court
ruled that the government did not have the authority to impose the lockdown
measures that began in March 2020, which restricted Spaniards from leaving
their homes except for essential trips like food shopping. Instead, the judges
said, the measures required a full parliamentary vote, which few see passing
with a majority in the future given how controversial the previous restrictions
were.
“The government has its hands tied now,”
said Luis Galán Soldevilla, a law professor at the University of Córdoba.
Spain’s lighter measures announced
Thursday received criticism from some sectors, like the Spanish Society of
Public Health and Health Administration, a group that includes many health
professionals.
“These measures don’t help much,” said
Ildefonso Hernández, the group’s spokesman, saying limiting capacity indoors
would be more effective. “It makes no sense that people walk the street with a
mask and then take it off when they enter a bar.”
In Madrid, residents were charging ahead
with their Christmas plans, despite the rising caseload and risks.
Fernando Sánchez, 55, a taxi driver,
lost his mother and brother to COVID-19 six months ago. Nevertheless, he was
unwilling to cancel his Christmas plans, which this year take place at the home
of his in-laws, much as they had before the pandemic.
Antonio Jesús Navarro, 33, a software
engineer, had been looking forward to spending Christmas with his girlfriend,
who had traveled to Spain for the holidays from the United States. The two had
not seen each other since before the pandemic began.
But then Navarro learned he had come into
contact with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus. The couple
were isolating until he could get his own test results. He said he was
frustrated with public messaging on how to stay safe from omicron.
“Is an antigen test acceptable?” he said
by telephone. “What happens if there are no symptoms?”
Hours later, Navarro called back to say
he and his girlfriend had tested positive for COVID-19.
