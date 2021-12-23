What does it mean to be ‘fully vaccinated’ against COVID-19?

Some workplaces and college campuses are
now mandating that vaccination include boosters. The governor of New York said
that state officials planned to change the definition of “fully vaccinated” to
include receiving a booster dose, and Britain’s government will not be far
behind. The NFL last week issued a booster shot mandate for team staff members
who work closely with players.
And the speculation is growing that we
may have to get boosters regularly in future years as new variants emerge.
A few months ago, confirming full
vaccination status was as simple as showing a card or QR code with proof that
the required number of shots had been completed within six months. But in a
world of multiple vaccines with varying effectiveness, and a variety of mixing
and matching strategies, it will soon be harder to say who is “fully
vaccinated.”
A consensus will eventually emerge. But
here is what some health experts had to say as another year of living with the
pandemic was nearing a close.
What
is the official definition of ‘fully vaccinated’?
For now, US health officials say you are
fully vaccinated two weeks after your second shot of a two-dose vaccine like
Pfizer’s or Moderna’s or after a single-dose vaccine like Johnson &
Johnson’s. They have not (yet) expanded that definition to include a booster
shot.
At a White House press briefing
Wednesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention, said the agency is “continuing to follow” the science around
omicron before it decides to expand the definition. However, the agency does
recommend that people get booster shots.
So does Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s
top infectious disease expert, who said at the same press briefing, “If you are
unvaccinated, get vaccinated. And particularly in the arena of omicron, if you
are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot.”
Other countries, like Britain and South
Africa, also do not require booster shots for someone to be considered “fully
vaccinated.”
This was always going to change.
As it became clear that the immunity
conferred by the initial rounds of vaccines was waning, Israel announced in
October that it would make a booster dose a requirement for its vaccine
passport. It was believed to be the first country to do so, though it would not
be the last.
In late November, just before omicron
fast-forwarded booster programs around the world, the European Union began to
discuss adding a nine-month expiration date to its digital certificates, a move
it formally adopted this week.
Some of the EU’s member nations, like
Austria, had already enacted an expiration date for their residents. In France,
where the certificates expire seven months after a second dose, all adults have
until Jan. 15 to receive a booster, or their passes will no longer allow them
access to places like restaurants and museums.
Do
I need a booster shot to fend off omicron?
Early research indicates that the
omicron variant is somewhat less vulnerable to the body’s immune defenses.
Booster shots help bolster your antibody response, said Michel Nussenzweig, an
immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York.
So, yes, you should get that additional
jab, said Dr. Jesse Goodman, a former chief scientist at the Food and Drug
Administration.
“This booster dose has really protected
people better against delta,” he said. “Even without omicron, there’s good
reason to get the booster dose.”
You can still get infected even after a
booster, but the shot will probably protect you against severe illness or
death, he said.
How
effective is being ‘fully vaccinated’ at this point?
“It depends on what it is you’re trying
to prevent,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at
Bellevue Hospital Center who has previously advised the Biden administration.
A booster is more effective than just
the first two shots at preventing hospitalisation or death, she said.
Many US public health experts continue
to say that the two-dose regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna will protect
most people against severe illness or death, as the vaccines are intended to
do. A preliminary study in South Africa showed that two doses of the Pfizer
vaccine were 70% effective against hospitalisation, part of the early evidence
cited by those supporting boosters.
The first two doses have been effective
against infection with the delta variant, but it is not yet clear how well they
work against omicron, said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education
Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and an adviser to the FDA.
“If the goal is protection against any
form of illness, then two doses of the current mRNA vaccine will not protect
you as well against mild illness,” he said.
If the definition changes, how does that
work?
Like so much else since the pandemic
started, expect a period of confusion as a patchwork of local, national and
international governments evolve at different speeds. Any places that have so
far required proof of vaccination — offices, schools, airlines, concerts,
sporting events, entire countries — are likely to soon face questions about how
and when to change the rules for admission.
Businesses are already facing uncertainty
amid challenges to existing vaccine mandates, and the addition of boosters
along with rapidly rising case counts have further confused things.
At BlackRock, an investment management
company, the vaccination requirement at its New York offices has not evolved to
include booster shots, Brian Beades, a company spokesperson, said Monday. But,
as with vaccination policies around the world, he said, “people are thinking
about new considerations all the time.”
