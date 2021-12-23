COVID-testing rules spark Christmas travel chaos in Australia as cases hit records

Most states require travellers to have a negative test result
72 hours before departure in order to be allowed entry, even as Prime Minister
Scott Morrison urged them to ease the testing requirement, which he said was
redirecting resources that could be used to ramp up the rollout of the booster
shots.
More than 8,200 new cases were reported in Australia on
Thursday, the biggest daily rise in the pandemic, eclipsing the previous high
of some 5,600 a day earlier. The bulk of cases are in its most populous states
of New South Wales and Victoria.
Despite the spike, people in hospitals remains far lower
than during the Delta wave as active coronavirus cases in the country neared
44,000.
Around 800 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across the
country as of Dec. 20 but only 37 of those are omicron cases, the health
department said in an emailed response. Only one case is in intensive care and
no deaths have been reported.
Morrison had been asking people to focus more on the number
of people in hospitals than the total infections and resisted calls for a
national mandatory rule to wear masks indoors.
But Victorian state authorities said they would make masks
mandatory indoors from Thursday night, while Queensland state also has
mandatory mask rules, with health officials saying the spread of the virus has
become "inevitable and necessary".
"In order for us to go from the pandemic phase to an
endemic phase, the virus has to be widespread. We all have to have
immunity," Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard told reporters.
Even amid the omicron wave, Australia's tally of 273,000
infections and 2,173 deaths is far lower than many countries.