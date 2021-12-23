Bangladesh logs 382 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day

The death toll rose to 28,054 as another two people died from the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 335 infections.

Nationwide, another 312 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,546,664.

As many as 19,624 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.95 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.75 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 277.18 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.37 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.