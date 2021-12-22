Omicron will surge despite Biden’s new Plan, scientists Say

The
administration’s strategy includes doubling down on vaccination campaigns and
propping up hospitals as they confront a large influx of patients. Federal
officials will direct resources, including Army doctors, to support health care
systems and distribute rapid tests to Americans.
But Biden
explicitly ruled out lockdowns and other harsh measures of the kind put in
place as the pandemic first unfolded in early 2020. In interviews Tuesday, some
scientists argued that the variant’s rapid spread requires more vigorous
mitigation measures.
Some
expressed frustration and alarm about what they described as a timid public
health response, and bemoaned the apparent lack of will among politicians and
society at large for more aggressive steps.
The crisis
is brewing just as Americans prepare to travel to holiday gatherings, college
students return home for vacation, and young and old converge for New Year’s
parties or set off on trips that may further spread the virus.
Federal
health officials asked health care providers on Monday to advise their patients
to conduct rapid home tests for COVID before holiday gatherings, and ask their
guests to do the same. But while the tests are sold over the counter, prices
start at $14 for a two-pack, and many stores are sold out.
And in sharp
contrast with the advice given out last year, Biden encouraged people to gather
and celebrate the holidays, so long as they were vaccinated and took standard
precautions.
At the same
time, he warned that the variant was spreading at unprecedented speed, and said
there would be omicron infections among the vaccinated, apparently resigned to
the fact that even those who have received boosters may get infected with the
highly contagious variant.
“I still
can’t quite wrap my head around how quickly this is moving,” said Joseph
Fauver, a genomic public health researcher at the University of Nebraska
Medical Centre. “I think it’s going to be really bad. I don’t know how else to
put it.”
It is not
yet clear whether the variant causes milder illness than earlier variants. But
there is a concern among some scientists that the notion has gained wide
circulation and that the pandemic-weary public has let down its guard.
“This is an
incredibly contagious pathogen, and we don’t know yet its impact on severity
and death,” said Galit Alter, an immunologist and virologist affiliated with
the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard.
“We have to
reestablish the importance and rigor of the first wave,” she added. “We are
back in ‘flatten the curve’ mode.”
Saskia
Popescu, an infection prevention expert based in Arizona, said that Biden’s
steps must be accompanied by greater vigilance at the community level.
Indoor
gatherings should be limited in areas of high transmission, and masks should be
worn even at large events held outside, she said. Restaurants must have
adequate outdoor seating and ventilation, and should check patrons’ vaccination
status for indoor dining.
“Now is the
time to reinforce safety measures, and I think people are hesitant because
everyone is burned out, but the truth is that we need them now more than ever,”
she said.
Omicron
spreads so quickly that the United States cannot afford to wait to observe how
things play out in other countries, as happened in previous waves, said Dr.
Jacob Lemieux, of the Massachusetts Consortium on Pathogen Readiness.
Nor can
Americans “bet the farm” on the variant producing less severe disease, he said.
The vaccines and booster shots encouraged by Biden should help reduce the
incidence of severe disease, but the vaccinations are most effective two weeks
after administration; in the meantime, those who have not gone for their shots
are highly susceptible.
The quick
spread of the variant is likely to strain already overburdened hospitals and
leave vulnerable Americans, including older adults and people who are
immunocompromised, at risk.
“We need to
double down on keeping them protected,” said Dr Megan Ranney, an emergency
physician and the academic dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health.
“Decreasing community spread in general helps them.”
How to do
that? Proposals range from making vaccinations and negative COVID tests
mandatory to board domestic flights to renewing the preventive behaviors
recommended since the start of the pandemic, such as washing hands frequently,
wearing masks in enclosed public spaces, avoiding crowds and keeping windows
open for ventilation.
“We have
been through this many, many times,” said Alessandro Vespignani, director of
the Network Science Institute at Northeastern University in Boston. “At this
point we know that there is a portfolio of interventions that can be layered on
top of each other.”
Experts have
recommended distributing free, high-quality masks alongside rapid tests, and
creating a robust public educational campaign to ensure that people know how
and when to use those tests.
Hundreds of
public health experts, aerosol scientists, heath providers and advocates signed
a letter Monday urging the federal government to encourage the wearing of masks
indoors regardless of vaccination status, saying the precaution can be swiftly
implemented and is highly effective.
The Biden
administration plans to provide 500 million free rapid tests to Americans — a
good start, experts said. But the tests are only expected to be available in
January, after many experts fear the omicron surge will be well underway, and
the number is likely to be insufficient, as tests are intended to be used
frequently.
People will
also have to use a website to request the free tests. At the moment, retail
outlets in cities like New York have run out of rapid tests, so many Americans
cannot easily get a diagnosis before a gathering or a flight.
“People
right now are having to work too hard to do the things that are necessary to
prevent infection and transmission,” said Bertha Hidalgo, an epidemiologist at
the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health.
Ideally, she
said, the tests would be made more widely available in places that people
already routinely visit, such as schools and workplaces.
Despite
Biden’s advice on Tuesday, Americans planning family celebrations with
grandparents or other potentially vulnerable individuals, or planning New
Year’s Eve festivities with friends, should reconsider, some experts said.
“If you’re
having a holiday gathering right now, chances are that 1 in 10 people in that
room is infected and doesn’t know it yet,” said Michael Osterholm, the director
of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of
Minnesota.
“If you
really want to protect yourself during the surge, you have to limit the contact
you have with people in public settings and in your own home.”
The Biden
administration’s decision not to close entertainment venues, shops or
restaurants, and to keep schools open with new testing procedures, points to
the stark choice facing many governments as omicron spreads, said Dr Salim
Abdool Karim, an associate member of the Ragon Institute and director of the
Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa.
“We can let
people decide for themselves and businesses decide for themselves about the
risk, or take structured action and say, ‘These things should not be done,’” he
said. Given the fast spread of the virus, the choices must be made quickly:
“Time is not on your side,” Abdool Karim warned.
In the
United States, many hospitals are already straining under the delta surge amid
an exodus of staff. Hospitals and nurses have started pleading directly with
the public to take the pandemic seriously.
While
welcoming Biden’s proposals, Rick Pollack, the president of the American
Hospital Association, said Tuesday that health care workers “have been pushed
to the brink.” He reiterated a call for all Americans to get vaccinated and
boosted as soon as possible.
In Rhode
Island, there is little evidence that current measures are enough to contain
the latest surge. In some hospitals, emergency room waits have stretched to
more than 12 hours, and doctors are treating patients in parking lots, Ranney
said.
“There are
no nurses,” she said. “There are no beds. There is no way to get an IV in folks
out in the waiting room. There’s nothing you can do.”
The administration’s
plan to mobilise the National Guard to help shore up overwhelmed hospitals and
increase the number of hospital beds is desperately needed, she added.
Standards of
care may need to be reassessed, experts said. Staffing shortages may require
infected health care workers to continue working if possible, despite the risk
to patients.
Exasperated
health workers have been pleading with the public to take every step possible
to protect themselves — and to keep the health care system from crumbling.
“Get the
vaccine and the booster, for God’s sake,” said Mary Turner, an intensive care
nurse who is president of the Minnesota Nurses Association. “The nurses are at
a breaking point.”
“A year and
a half ago, I likened what we were going into as a war, and we were soldiers
going to battle,” Turner said. “And I’m telling you, we’re losing the war.”
© 2021 The
New York Times Company