Israel set to offer fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60

A Health Ministry expert panel recommended the
fourth shot, a decision that was swiftly welcomed by Prime Minister Naftali
Bennett as "great news that will help us overcome the omicron wave that is
spreading around the world."
Although the decision is pending formal
approval by senior health officials, Bennett urged Israelis to get the dose as
soon as possible, saying: "My message is - don’t waste time, go get
vaccinated." The decision follows the first known death in Israel of a
patient with the omicron variant. An Israeli hospital on Tuesday confirmed the
death but said he had suffered from a number of serious pre-existing
conditions.
The Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba said
the man, in his 60s, died on Monday, two weeks after he was admitted to the
coronavirus ward.
A hospital statement said the patient suffered
from a variety of serious illnesses. "His morbidity stemmed mainly from
pre-existing sicknesses and not from respiratory infection arising from the
coronavirus,” it said.
On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said there
were at least 340 known cases of omicron in Israel.
Israel has already this week expanded a travel
ban to countries including the United States, Germany, Italy, Turkey and Canada
to try to curb the spread of the virus.
Bennett's office said it had also approved
reducing office attendance by 50% for public sector employees to encourage more
remote work.
And Defence Minister Benny Gantz ordered the
military’s Homefront Command to prepare for the eventuality of 5,000 new cases
per day, his office said.