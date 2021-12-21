Europe considers new curbs as omicron sweeps world

Omicron
infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe, the United States and Asia,
including in Japan, where a single cluster at a military base has grown to at
least 180 cases.
New Zealand
COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said his country, which imposed some
of the world's toughest COVID-19 measures, was delaying the start of a staggered
reopening of its border until the end of February.
Omicron now
accounts for 73 percent of all new cases in the United States, up from less
than 1 percent at the beginning of the month. It recorded its first death from
the variant.
South Korea,
the Netherlands, Germany and Ireland are among countries to reimpose partial or
full lockdowns, or other social distancing measures, in recent days. Thailand
will reinstate mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors from Tuesday.
Britain,
Germany and Portugal were considering further measures. British finance
minister Rishi Sunak will talk soon about his discussions with representatives
of the hard-hit hospitality industry who are demanding more government support,
a government minister said.
Prime
Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at all kinds of measures
to keep Omicron under control.
"We
reserve the possibility of further action but it's a question of looking at
that data and weighing that against the other consequences of further
restrictions," Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay told BBC radio on
Tuesday when asked if further measures could be introduced before Christmas.
CHAINS
LOCKED
Omicron has
hit financial markets hard in recent days, raising investor fears for the
global economic recovery as the pandemic cuts travel and seizes up supply
chains.
But world
shares gained marginally on Tuesday, with the dollar softening as appetite for
riskier assets made a cautious return. The broader Euro STOXX 600 rose 0.76
percent. Germany's DAX's added 0.57 percent, with London's FTSE climbing 0.8
percent.
In
Australia, where omicron cases have surged but hospitalisations remain
relatively low, Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged state and territory leaders
to avoid further lockdowns.
"We're
not going back to lockdowns. We're going forward to live with this virus with
common sense and responsibility," he said.
In the
United States, the Biden administration said it would open federal COVID-19
testing sites in New York this week and buy 500 million at-home rapid tests
that Americans can order online for free.
"We
will also note that if you are unvaccinated, you are at high risk of getting
sick," a senior administration official said. "This variant is highly
transmissible and the unvaccinated are eight times more likely to be
hospitalized and 14 times more likely to die from COVID."
The omicron
variant was first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong and so
far has been reported in at least 89 countries.
The severity
of illness it causes remains unclear, but the World Health Organisation (WHO)
warned it is spreading faster than the delta variant and is causing infections
in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease.
More than
274 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus
globally since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. More than 5.65 million
people have died.