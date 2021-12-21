Biden to deliver free tests, military doctors to battle surging Omicron

Striking a
more dire tone about the risks to the one in four American adults who remain
unvaccinated, President Joe Biden will lay out the initiatives in a speech on
Tuesday warning of the risks from the fast-spreading variant, a senior
administration official said.
The measures
include activating some 1,000 military medical personnel to support hospitals
that are already being overwhelmed in some areas.
"We
will also note that if you are unvaccinated, you are at high risk of getting
sick. This variant is highly transmissible and the unvaccinated are eight times
more likely to be hospitalized and 14 times more likely to die from
COVID," the official said.
With the
holiday travel season already begun, new COVID-19 cases are surging in the
United States, prompting local and federal officials to again confront just how
far to go to combat the virus. Federal officials said that omicron now accounts
for 73 percent of all new cases, up from less than 1 percent at the beginning
of the month.
The US is
mulling reducing the recommended 10-day quarantine time for people who catch
COVID, to help asymptomatic people return to work or school, White House
medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday.
Health
officials in Texas said on Monday the state recorded what ABC News reported is
believed to be the first known US death related to Omicron.
The highly
contagious variant was first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong
Kong, and has raced around the globe and been reported in 89 countries, the
World Health Organisation said on Saturday.
In New York,
Washington and other US cities over the weekend, lines for COVID-19 tests
wrapped around the block as people clamored to find out if they were infected
before celebrating the holidays with family.
Facing
criticism that testing resources are inadequate, Biden will announce on Tuesday
that the federal government will buy 500 million at-home rapid tests and make
them available to all Americans in January.
Americans
can access a new website to have them delivered, but officials are still
working on how many tests a household can request.
The
administration will also open multiple federal testing centres starting in New
York City ahead of Christmas, a senior administration official said.
More federal
sites will be opened across the country in areas of high need and when
requested by local and state officials, the official said.
BREAKTHROUGH
INFECTIONS RISE
Biden's
COVID-19 response has been criticized for focusing on vaccines at the detriment
of testing and masking, and for underestimating the impact of the politically
motivated anti-vaccine movement in the US.
The free
tests are in addition to a plan to have health insurers provide free tests for
Americans with coverage that is also expected to begin in January.
Biden will
note that the Omicron variant is so contagious that it will infect vaccinated
Americans but that they will be far less likely to get seriously sick.
So-called
breakthrough infections are rising among the 61 percent of the country's fully
vaccinated population, including the 30 percent who have gotten booster shots.
Still, Biden
will tell Americans that those who are vaccinated and follow guidance around
using masks, especially while traveling, should feel comfortable celebrating
the holidays as planned.
New COVID-19
cases rose 9 percent in the United States in the past week but are up 57
percent since the start of December, according to a Reuters tally.
The number
of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has increased 26 percent this month, with
hospitals in some areas already strained by the Delta variant that emerged
earlier this year.
There have
been almost 51 million infections and 809,268 coronavirus-related deaths
reported in the country since the pandemic began, the most of any country.