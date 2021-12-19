As COVID surges, experts say US booster effort is far behind

Walk-ins jammed the parking lots and
mini-mall sidewalks, some crowding too close, some bluffing to make the cut,
hoping to pass as older than 65 or essential workers. Now with the omicron
variant driving a new surge, Oshita has awaited a new rush, for booster shots
this time.
So far, he has been waiting in vain.
“It’s scary,” the physician said this week
as patients drifted in and out of his storefront in a Whole Foods shopping
center in suburban Sacramento. “We’re not seeing the rise we were hoping for.”
As the pandemic has surged toward its third
year, shape-shifting into the contagious new omicron variant and spiking
dangerously in the Northeast, around the Great Lakes and in other parts of the
country, health officials and epidemiologists are urging Americans to get
vaccinated and boosted. But the going has been slow.
Of American adults who are fully vaccinated
and eligible for a booster shot, only about 30% have received one, according to
data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. And among all
Americans, only about 1 in 6 has received a booster. On Friday, as New York
City was racing to confront a precipitous surge in infections, city officials
said only about 1.5 million New Yorkers out of more than 8 million had received
booster shots.
Some states may be undercounting, but the
lag is alarming because omicron infections appear to evade regular one- or
two-dose vaccinations. Vaccines still provide robust protection against death
and severe illness, but when it comes to preventing the virus from getting a
foothold in the first place, scientists increasingly believe that three shots
are the new two shots.
Just more than half of Americans 65 and
older — the population most vulnerable to a severe outcome from the virus —
have received a booster. And public health experts are concerned that
socioeconomic disparities in vaccination rates will be exacerbated as booster
shots roll out. Difficulty in taking time off work and disconnection from
health care systems have contributed to a persistent gap in vaccination rates
between the most and least socioeconomically vulnerable counties.
Among the states, booster rates are mostly
correlated with vaccination rates, with the lowest rates in the South. West
Virginia has among the lowest booster rates, with 26.6% of people 65 and older,
while Minnesota is the highest with 71.2% of that age group, according to an
analysis of the CDC data by Jen Kates, senior vice president of Kaiser Health
Foundation.
Widespread, lasting immunization is
critical to controlling the virus, according to health officials. Every poorly
protected lung is a safe harbour for COVID-19 to spread and mutate. And every
surge further exhausts the nation’s already depleted health care system, consuming
finite hospital staff, resources and attention that then cannot be used to
treat people with other serious illnesses.
Normal life in this country, scientists
say, depends on the willingness of Americans to act both in their individual
and in the broader community interest. The vaccine rollout, 1 year old this
week, has averted about 1 million COVID-19 deaths and 10 million
hospitalisations, according to a recent report by the Commonwealth Fund.
But it has been plagued by polarisation,
misinformation and lately by muddled communication from the federal government
— first over who was eligible and most recently over whether a booster shot
would make a difference.
“The vaccines have been fairly politicised,
and there’s a lot of confusion — about the data that comes out, about ‘will the
booster even protect me?’ ” Oshita said.
“I know there are individual
considerations, and I don’t want to pass judgment. But personally, as someone
who has shovelled dirt on a 35-year-old patient’s gravesite and attended a service
for a 56-year-old gentleman just recently, this is something I think we all
really need to look hard into.”
As recently as last month, many public
health experts opposed the Biden administration’s plan to offer booster shots
to all American adults. Many researchers said there was little scientific
evidence to support the extra doses. Instead, they argued, the shots should be
used to protect the billions of people who remain unvaccinated.
The CDC initially limited its
recommendation for boosters to Americans older than 50 and those ages 18 and
older living in long-term care facilities. But in late November, many of the
experts who opposed boosters for all reversed course.
Prompted by growing concerns about the
omicron variant, the CDC now says that all American adults should get boosters.
Recent studies have shown that the third dose of coronavirus vaccine may
protect against the worst outcomes of the fast-spreading omicron variant, while
two shots produce a weaker antibody response. And data from November released
Friday by the CDC shows that fully vaccinated individuals without a booster
were at least two times as likely to test positive as those who received a
booster shot.
But many Americans have not gotten the
message.
“When omicron came out, the national media
made such a big deal about it that there was a pretty good increase in the
amount of people that went for the boosters,” said DeWayne Bush, emergency
operations coordinator for Taylor County, Texas. But demand in his area, around
Abilene, has since tapered off amid reports that the variant may cause less
severe disease than other forms of the virus.
“Now,” he said, “people have some questions
about why was it such a big, huge issue.”
In Phoenix, Julian Montes, 19, a security
guard at an Amazon facility who just got his second dose of the Moderna
vaccine, wondered how many boosters it would take to keep him and his family
healthy.
“If the variants keep coming, is there
going to be even more vaccinations we’re going to have to get?” he asked,
heading into a strip mall in the working-class Hispanic neighbourhood of
Maryvale, which has been devastated by COVID-19 and has also had one of the
lowest vaccination rates around Phoenix. “When the people you rely on for
information don’t fully know what to do, it gives you a sense of doubt.”
In San Francisco, Brenda Washington, 64,
expressed similar confusion.
“So do we have to get it or not?” asked
Washington, who works two jobs and volunteers as a community organizer, and had
been unable to make time for a booster until this week.
“I thought there was no rush.”
Misinformation and political polarisation
are affecting the perception of boosters, as in the broader vaccine rollout.
Smaller shares of vaccinated Republicans report receiving a booster dose,
compared with Democrats, including among older adults.
The booster’s importance is not failing
entirely to reach the public: The share of fully vaccinated adults who report
receiving a booster dose more than doubled in November, according to a Kaiser
report. At least one-third of Black and Hispanic adults older than 50 have
received a booster, and many more said they plan to get one soon, suggesting
that the initial hesitancy that some had about getting vaccinated has waned.
And some people complain that they would
gladly be boosted, but the shot is harder to obtain than vaccinations were
earlier this year, when cities and states deployed fleets of mobile units and
commandeered places like Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as mass vaccine centres.
“In my mom’s city of 200,000 people, there
are only four locations offering it,” tweeted Patrick Carlson, a computer
programmer in Seattle whose mother lives in Oxnard, California. Of those, he
added, three did not administer shots on weekends, a fourth had no weekend
appointments before the new year and one had no appointments before Dec 31 at
all.
With more than half of the states already
reporting omicron cases, the sense of urgency is mounting.
“Don’t wait,” Mayor Bill de Blasio of New
York exhorted this week amid reports that the city’s seven-day average for new
COVID-19 infections had tripled in the past month, with hospitalisations
rising.
“Get your booster shot right now, I mean
right now, ahead of the holiday gatherings, while omicron has just begun to
assert itself.”
But not even the prospect of a third year
of suffering seems to be sufficiently moving the needle.
Passing a pop-up vaccine clinic in Phoenix
on a community college campus, Zee Wyatt, 22, and his sister Genesis, 18, said
the recent push to get Americans boosted had only hardened their opposition to
getting vaccinated. They were both unvaccinated and said they wore masks
rigorously to try to stay healthy.
“If you came out with three shots and can
still get it, it’s like, what’s the point?” Wyatt said. ‘Are we going to reach
the fourth, fifth, sixth? You wasted your time.”
At the urgent care clinic in Sacramento
this week, anxiety compounded the confusion.
Although California has one of the highest
inoculation rates in the nation and was the first state to report a case caused
by the ultra-contagious omicron variant, one-fifth of its eligible population
is still unvaccinated, according to state public health statistics. And despite
an initial bump after omicron’s alarming arrival in the United States was
reported, some 60% of vaccinated Californians have yet to be boosted.
Jim and Geraldine Lemmond, in their 80s,
had been vaccinated and boosted but had come to the clinic for coronavirus
tests because they still were not sure their protection was sufficient.
Davina Brown, 38, said she was getting the
vaccine only because her job required it. “I don’t like the fact that I’m being
forced into something,” she said. “My choices are not my choices — there’s no
personal freedom.”
Raymond Bradley, 38, had come for the
booster because he had gone out to a Sacramento Kings basketball game and had
come away worried about breakthrough infections. “I want to get out,” he said.
“See people. Not feel as anxious. And other people aren’t getting vaccinated,
so I need to protect myself.”
He is weary, he added, of worst-case
scenarios and conspiracy theories. He had no adverse reaction to the vaccine
and “there have to be some scientists out there doing things for the good of
the people.”
“Everything has just become strange,” he
said. “Everything has become politicised versus common sense.”
