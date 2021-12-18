Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with local spread: WHO

Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels
of population immunity, but it is unclear if this is due to the virus' ability
to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of
both, the WHO said in an update.
The agency designated omicrona variant of concern on Nov 26,
soon after it was first detected, and much is still not known about it,
including the severity of the illness it causes.
"There are still limited data on the clinical severity
of omicron," the WHO said. "More data are needed to understand the
severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing
immunity."
It added, "There are still limited available data, and
no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for
omicron".
The WHO warned that with cases rising so rapidly, hospitals
could be overwhelmed in some places.
"Hospitalisations in the UK and South Africa continue
to rise, and given rapidly increasing case counts, it is possible that many
healthcare systems may become quickly overwhelmed."