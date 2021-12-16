Britain's hospital admissions could hit new high with omicron: chief medic

Britain recorded
on Wednesday its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the start of
the pandemic at 78,610.
Omicron is
so transmissible that even if it proves to be milder than other variants, it
could still cause a surge in hospital admissions, Chris Whitty told lawmakers.
The record
for the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 is 4,583 set in
January.
"It is
possible, because this is going to be very concentrated over a short period of
time, even if it's milder, you could end up with a higher number than that
going into hospital on a single day," he said.
However, he
said vaccinations could cut the numbers admitted to intensive care and shorten
the time spent in hospital.
Susan
Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, said there
were 15 proven cases of Omicron in hospitals, but that the number was likely to
be much higher.
STAFFING
A senior
emergency doctor said hospitals, particularly in London, were struggling to
maintain staffing levels due to the number who are having to isolate with
COVID-19.
"Even
if we are not seeing a big rise in hospitalisations yet, we are already seeing
the effect on not having the staff to run shifts properly and safely,"
Katherine Henderson, an emergency consultant in London and president of the
Royal College of Emergency Medicine, told BBC Radio.
"So we
are worried about patient harm coming about because we just don't have the
staff."
Britain is
betting that vaccine boosters will prevent serious illness from omicron.
The government
has also advised people to work from home, mandated mask wearing in public
places and has introduced COVID-19 passes to enter some venues and events in
England, but has stopped short of previous lockdown measures.
"If it
looked as if the vaccines were less effective than we were expecting, that for
example would be a material change to how ministers viewed the risks going
forward," Whitty said.