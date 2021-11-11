Bangladesh logs 1 virus death, 237 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,571,906 as 237 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 188 infections. It was also the location of the only death.

Nationwide, another 231 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,535,892.

As many as 19,544 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.21 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.71 percent and the mortality rate at 1.78 percent.

Globally, over 251.57 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.07 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.