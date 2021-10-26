Bangladesh reports 276 new virus cases, another 6 die

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,568,257 after 276 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka and Chattogram reported two fatalities each, the most among the eight divisions. Dhaka also logged the most new cases, with 208 infections.

Nationwide, another 440 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,532,180.

As many as 19,184 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.44 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.70 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 244.17 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.95 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.