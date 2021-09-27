Bangladesh reports 1,212 virus cases, 25 deaths in a day

The country also logged 25 new deaths from COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, taking the total toll to 27,439, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging nine fatalities and 920 infections.

Nationwide, another 1,202 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,512,681.

As many as 27,787 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.36 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.43 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 231.90 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.74 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.