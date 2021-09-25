Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Bangladesh logs 818 virus cases, lowest daily count in almost 19 weeks

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Sep 2021 05:43 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2021 05:43 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered 818 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, the lowest since May 17, as the total caseload rose to 1,550,371.

The country also logged 25 new deaths from COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday, taking the total toll to 27,393, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 11 fatalities and 514 infections.

Nationwide, another 965 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,510,167.

As many as 17,818 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.59 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.41 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 231.21 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.73 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

