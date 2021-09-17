Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Bangladesh records 1,907 new virus cases, another 38 die

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Sep 2021 05:30 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2021 05:30 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered 38 new fatalities from COVID-19 in a day, taking the death toll to 27,147.

The caseload surged to 1,540,110 after 1,907 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 17 fatalities and 1,376 infections.

Nationwide, another 2,919 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,497,009.

As many as 29,756 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.41 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.20 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.

Globally, over 227.11 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.67 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories