Bangladesh logs 58 virus deaths, 2,588 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,524,890 after 2,588 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 22 fatalities and 1,748 infections. Chattogram tallied 19 deaths and 317 cases.

Nationwide, another 3,617 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,468,211.

As many as 29,541 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 8.76 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.28 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.

Globally, over 222.62 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.59 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.