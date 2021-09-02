Bangladesh logs 88 virus deaths, 3,436 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,507,116 after 3,436 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 30 fatalities and 2,048 infections. Chattogram tallied 27 deaths and 561 cases.

Nationwide, another 5,901 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,437,885.

As many as 33,025 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 10.4 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.41 percent and the mortality rate at 1.75 percent.

Globally, nearly 218.52 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and over 4.54 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.