Bangladesh’s coronavirus caseload approaches 1.5m; another 94 die in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,497,261 after 3,724 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 43 fatalities and 2,081 infections. Chattogram tallied 27 deaths and 545 cases.

Nationwide, another 6,186 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,421,883.

As many as 30,855 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 12.07 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 94.97 percent and the mortality rate at 1.74 percent.

Globally, over 215.52 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.48 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.