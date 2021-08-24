US shipping 3m doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

An additional 700,000 doses will follow, the official said. It was not immediately clear when they would be shipped to Pakistan.

Scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities from both countries worked together to ensure the delivery of the 3,006,900 vaccine lots made by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, the official said.

The shipment is part of a US vaccine diplomacy effort that has sent vaccines to dozens of countries. The doses will be delivered through the COVAX program, jointly run by the World Health Organization, the official said.

Pakistan has reported a total of 24,923 deaths by COVID-19 and 1.12 million infections, with infection rates fueled in recent weeks by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Only 6.2 percent of 13.4 million of Pakistan's total population of 220 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the Our World in Data website.