Bangladesh’s 264 new virus deaths match daily record

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,376,322 after 11,164 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka reported the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 92 fatalities and 5,468 infections. Chattogram tallied 60 deaths and 2,506 cases, Khulna 27 deaths and 757 cases, and Rajshahi 25 deaths and 508 cases.

Nationwide, another 14,903 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,234,762.

As many as 47,427 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 23.54 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 89.71 percent and the mortality rate at 1.68 percent.

Globally, over 203.47 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.30 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.