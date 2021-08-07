Bangladesh reports 8,136 COVID cases, 261 deaths in a day

The caseload climbed to 1,343,396 after 8,136 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions in the past 24 hours, logging 101 fatalities and 3,977 infections. Chattogram counted 62 deaths and 2,577 cases followed by Khulna with 45 deaths and 428 cases in the same period.

Nationwide, another 16,383 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,188,820.

As many as 31,714 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 25.65 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 88.49 percent and the mortality rate at 1.67 percent.

Globally, over 201.81 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.27 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.