What symptoms fully vaccinated people may develop after catching COVID-19

Vaccinated people can come down with infections, overwhelmingly asymptomatic or mild, according to The New York Times. That may come as a surprise to many vaccinated people, who often assume that they are completely shielded from the virus. And breakthrough infections raise the possibility, as yet unresolved, that vaccinated people may spread the virus to others.

Citing a small study, the CDC said 79 percent of the vaccinated individuals who were infected with COVID-19 at July public events in a town on Cape Cod in Massachusetts reported symptoms such as cough, headache, sore throat and fever, according to Reuters.

People who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and go on to contract the virus are reporting some different symptoms to people who are unvaccinated, the HuffPost has reported.

The NHS website still lists the three most common COVID-19 symptoms as a new persistent cough, a high temperature, and a loss of taste and smell – although symptoms of the dominant Delta variant often vary from these.

Now, experts warn that symptoms can differ again in vaccinated people. There are four key symptoms that people with a breakthrough case of Covid after vaccination are reporting, the HuffPost said in the Jul 29 report, citing the Zoe Symptom Tracker app.

Sneezing is one of these. Previously, this wasn’t a common symptom of the virus and was actually a suggested way for people to differentiate between coronavirus and a common cold or allergies.

However, if you’ve had the jab and are sneezing more than usual, it could actually be a sign of COVID rather than hay-fever, so it’s worth taking a test.

Additionally, a headache, runny nose and sore throat are also reported as key symptoms of breakthrough COVID cases in people who have been jabbed.

Sneezing is also a key way that viruses spread, the researchers noted, so if you’ve found yourself sneezing more than usual, as well as getting tested, consider taking extra precautions to protect others.

“Try to cover all coughs and sneezes with tissue or the inside of your elbow to minimise the spread of droplets. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth until you wash your hands,” they said.

In total, there are 20 possible symptoms of COVID, so people should stay alert and if you think you have COVID, always get tested and self-isolate. “Whether you’ve had both COVID jabs or not, we all still need to be careful to follow the advice on ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ to protect your own health as well as those around you in your family, workplace, and community,” researchers said.