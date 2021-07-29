Bangladesh to get 3m Sinopharm vaccine jabs in three shipments on Thursday, Friday

The jabs will arrive in three shipments between Thursday and early Friday, according to the health ministry.

"Three Biman Bangladesh Airlines flights will land in Shahjalal International Airport with the doses at 10 pm, 1 am and 3 am," said Maidul Islam Prodhan, senior information officer of the health ministry.

Earlier on May 12, the South Asian nation received 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine as a gift from the Chinese government. A second shipment of 600,000 jabs, also gifted by China, reached the country on Jun 13.

Two more shipments, totalling two million doses, of the Sinopharm vaccine were received on Jul 3 and Jul 4. This was followed by another lot of two million doses arriving on Jul 17.