Bangladesh logs 225 virus deaths in a day; caseload tops 1.1m

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,103,989 after 11,578 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am Sunday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 60 fatalities and 4,858 infections. Khulna tallied 54 deaths and 1,345 cases, Chattogram 40 deaths and 1,863 cases and Rajshahi 20 deaths and 1,041 cases.

Nationwide, another 8,845 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 932,008.

As many as 39,806 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 29.09 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 84.42 percent and the mortality rate at 1.62 percent.

Globally, over 189.57 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.07 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.