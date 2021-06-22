Dhaka hospitals see spike in COVID-19 patients as pandemic worsens

Doctors fear hospitals may become overcrowded soon as the pandemic begins to worsen.

On Monday, 1,222 patients were occupying the general beds of public and private COVID-dedicated hospitals in Dhaka, up from 1,128 just a week ago.

The number of patients in intensive care has also increased in the space of a week.

According to the latest government data, there were no vacant ICUs beds at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital and Mugda Medical College Hospital.

Of the 384 ICU beds in the capital's public hospitals dedicated to coronavirus treatment, 195 are unoccupied -- down from 234 on Jun 14.

Bangladesh reported 4,636 new coronavirus cases, the most in a day since Apr 14, raising the country’s total caseload to 851,668.

Another 78 people died of the virus in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, increasing the total death toll to 13,626.

Dhaka saw a surge in new cases, tallying 1,837 over the period, the most among the eight divisions. Dhaka also led the number of deaths, with 23 in the division.

On the recent surge in COVID-19 patients, Khalilur Rahman, director of Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital, said: “Even a week ago, there were 60 to 70 patients admitted to our coronavirus unit. But since then, the number of new patients have been above 100.

“Today, we have 103 admitted patients. We only had one or two patients in our 10-bed ICU previously but now we don't have any empty beds.”

The addition of the Delta variant to the mix has further aggravated the spread of the coronavirus, said Prof Ahmedul Kabir, principal of Mugda Medical College Hospital.

Until Sunday, the hospital was treating 104 patients but the number was markedly higher a day later, he said.

"We have taken all kinds of measures since Delta variant, originating in India, was discovered. But we have not been able to curb the spread of the infection. It is our misfortune.

“People will not be able to fight against it. It is an invisible force. Now the situation is gradually worsening.”

Ahmedul, also the secretary general of the Bangladesh Society of Medicine, said people are rushing to Dhaka for treatment and infecting many more along the way.

"We have tried to prevent patients from coming to Dhaka. But many are still coming.