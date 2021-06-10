Bangladesh logs 2,576 new COVID cases in a day, death toll rises by 40

The death toll climbed by 40 in 24 hours to 12,989, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

Another 2,061 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and hospital care during that time, bringing the total to 759,630.

As many as 19,447 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 13.25 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.59 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.58 percent.

Globally, over 174.45 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.75 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.