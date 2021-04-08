Bangladesh’s COVID deaths surge by 74, a record full-day count

The death toll climbed by 74, the highest full-day count, to 9,521, according to data released by the government on Thursday.

Another 3,391 people recovered from COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 565,030.

As many as 33,193 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 20.65 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 84.82 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.

Globally, over 133.15 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.88 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.