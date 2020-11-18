Hasina again alerts Bangladesh to possible spike in COVID-19 infections in winter

Speaking in parliament, Hasina said the government’s “farsighted leadership, timely decisions and skilled management” have helped tackle the outbreak.

“The outbreak has receded a bit now, but experts believe it will rise again in the upcoming winter,” she said.

The prime minister noted that the US and Europe are struggling with a second wave of infections.

The number of COVID-19 cases has already begun rising in Bangladesh as well, with over 2,000 daily cases reported for the third day on Wednesday.

The government has reminded the people about the mandatory health rules ahead of winter. In Dhaka, the authorities are conducting mobile court drives to enforce mask rules.

Hasina said the government is enforcing a “No Mask, No Service” policy to prevent the rise in number of coronavirus cases.

It has also arranged thermal scanning at the points of entry while making 14-day quarantine mandatory for the travellers from abroad who cannot produce a coronavirus-negative certificate.

The prime minister said the health and family welfare ministry, Serum Institute of India, and Bangladesh’s Beximco Pharmaceuticals signed a deal on Nov 5 to import 30 million vaccines.

The government was also working to arrange funds on an emergency basis to tackle the outbreak, she said.

Japan is providing $330 million to Bangladesh, Asian Development Bank or ADB $600 million and the World Bank Tk 1.05 million.

The government has also signed a deal with the ADB for $3 million in grant for vaccine while the European Union will support the readymade garment industry with 110 million euros.

The EU and Germany have pledged 113 million euros for the RMG and leather industries. The Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank has approved $100 million loan for Bangladesh.

Hasina on Sept 20 asked all to be prepared to tackle a possible rise in coronavirus infections in the approaching winter, prompting government officials to take the precautionary measures.

Bangladesh has recorded 438,795 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases with 6,275 deaths until Wednesday, the government said.

Globally, over 55.64 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.33 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.