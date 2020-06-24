269 Bangladeshis fly back to Italy amid COVID-19 outbreak

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines took off at 12:15pm for Rome with the passengers on board on Tuesday, said Tahera Khandaker, a spokesperson for the flag carrier.

The expatriate Bangladeshis started returning home after the rapid transmission of the novel coronavirus began in Italy in February. Many of the Bangladesh nationals flew back home in the first half of March.

Italy’s virus situation has improved recently. It is unclear whether the Bangladeshis travelling to Italy now had returned home amid the pandemic.

Bangladesh suspended air connectivity with all the countries except China in March to slow the spread of the virus. It resumed international flights on Jun 16.