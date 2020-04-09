Bangladesh government’s top epidemiologist Sabrina Flora warns of COVID-19 epidemic

She says the country is at the third stage of the outbreak now as the number of COVID-19 cases has started to rise sharply while the entire world is grappling with the pandemic.

The country had already passed the first two stages – some imported cases and then local transmission from overseas returnees.

In the third stage now, people in large areas are getting infected from specific areas.

The fourth stage is epidemic.

The number of new cases has been jumping daily since Apr 4 amid a nationwide shutdown of offices and transport system. As many as 21 of the 64 districts have known COVID-19 patients now.

On Wednesday, The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research reported 54 new confirmed coronavirus cases, taking the tally of positive tests to 218 while the death toll rose to 20 from 17.

“Coronavirus has spread through communities, but to a limited scale. We are emphasising social distancing now. We will enter the fourth stage if we don’t follow social distancing rules properly,” Flora told bdnews24.com later in the night.

She said the IEDCR was tracing close contacts of the COVID-19 patients, but failed in some of the cases.

Abul Kalam Azad, the director general of health services, said the government was updating the course of action by analysing the data daily.

He expressed frustration over people’s actions defying the social distancing rules despite bolstered efforts by the local administrations, armed forces and law enforcement.

“There will be no outcome from tough laws if the people don’t become aware. The people must stay at home to protect themselves from the disease,” he said.